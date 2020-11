Or Copy this URL to Share

Tuscaloosa - Henry Walter Davidson, 82, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Beautiful Zion A.M.E Church Cemetery. Presiding Clergy: Rev. Terry Cole. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Williams Service Funeral Home, Inc.



