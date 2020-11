Or Copy this URL to Share

Herbert Earl Fondren

Centreville - Herbert Earl Fondren, age 82, of Centreville, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Funeral service was held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lake Payne Church of God with burial in Pleasant Valley Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to service with Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing.



