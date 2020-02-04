|
TUSCALOOSA - Herbert G. Pauley, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 24, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert J. and Ramona Pauley.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda (Gardner) Pauley; daughter, Nicole Fischer (Paul) of Buffalo, N.Y.; son, Brian Pauley (Melissa) of Rochester, N.Y.; sister, Barbara Kejr of Las Cruces, N. Mex. and Miriam Smith of Wilson, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews, Meghan Pauley, Alexi, Andreas and Katia Ambarchiam.
Herbert was originally from Lockport, N.Y. He worked for General Motors for 40 years. He was a member of Northport Baptist Church and Northriver Yacht Club. He loved his family, golf, hunting, fishing, boating and Alabama football. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren and will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Herbert Pauley.
The family extends their thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care Service, Dr. Vaughn and staff, and Dr. Hogamfur for their excellent medical care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Youth for Christ.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 4, 2020