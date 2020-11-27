1/
Herbert L. Latham
Reform - Herbert L. Latham, age 89, of Reform, AL passed away November 27, 2020 at Colonial Haven Care and Rehab Center in Greensboro, AL. Private family services will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack House officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cleatus Latham; grandson, Jeremiah Latham; his parents; two brothers, Limuel and Earl Latham and four sisters, Louise Bethune, Mildred Cooper, Alice Ruth Gillespie and Maugene Rozzelle.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Fitch Latham; daughter, Dr. Darla Latham; brother, William Latham; a number of nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.
Herbert was born April 17, 1931 in Reform, Alabama to the late Simuel Latham and Eula McGahey Latham. He was a member of Stansel Baptist Church, a retired employee of Westinghouse and a U. S. Air Force veteran of Korea. Herbert served as Pickens County Coroner for sixteen years and was a member of the Pickens County Rescue Squad and Reform Fire Department. From 1970 until a few years ago Herbert served as trainer for the Pickens Academy football team.
Pallbearers will be Chad Fitch, Chris Jewell, Fred Mims, Allen Taylor, Chad Harless and Glen Heritage.
Honorary Pallbearers are Pickens Academy coaches and football teams from 1970 to present and the Reform Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Reform Fire Department, c/o Reform City Hall, P.O. Box 489, Reform, AL 35481.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
