CENTREVILLE - Herbie Edward "Big" Burkes, age 74, of Centreville, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Herbie was born February 12, 1945 in Jackson, Miss.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Burkes; daughters, Jennifer Watts (Mat) and Jaymie Lewis (Jody); son, Chip Burkes (Mistie); eight grandchildren, Jake, Jackson and Raymie Lewis; Drew and Libby Watts; Bo, Ty and Grant Burkes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pauline Burkes.
Mr. Herbie was a member and Deacon of the Centreville Baptist Church. He retired as a Major with 21 years of service in the Alabama National Guard.
Mr. Burkes was the founder of Burkes Mechanical. He served on Bibb County DHR Board of Directors, Ala., Cattleman's Association and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Herbie was a very Godley man and was a great Christian example to his family and to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family, Bibb Co. Athletics, Alabama Football, Fox News, Christmas, church work and helping build churches around the U.S.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Centreville Baptist Church, Court Square East, Centreville, Alabama. Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Buddy Langford, Steve Langford, Jake Lewis, Drew Watts, Jackson Lewis, Bo Burkes, Ty Burkes and Grant Burkes.
Honorary pallbearers are Employees of Burkes Mechanical and Centreville Baptist Church Men's Sunday School Class.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 19, 2019