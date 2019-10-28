Home

Miles Funeral Home
851 State Hwy 253
Winfield, AL 35594
(205) 487-6405
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
851 State Hwy 253
Winfield, AL 35594
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
851 State Hwy 253
Winfield, AL 35594
Hershel Norris Obituary
WINFIELD - Mr. Hershel Norris, age 88, of Winfield, Ala., died Friday, October 25, 2019, in Tuscaloosa.
He owned and operated Norris Tire and his own logging and excavating businesses and did railroad work with Spike Construction. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting and fishing. He was a good man who enjoyed storytelling and spending time with his friends and family. He was very generous and always helped anyone he could.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Pervy Jackson Norris and Selenious Patterson Norris, his wife, Juanita Cotton Norris; and his sisters, Virginia Lawrence, Catherine "Cat" Goodwin and Shirley Gann.
He is survived by wife, Gwyna Killingsworth Norris of Fayette; son, Robert Norris and his wife, Sandra of Winfield; step-daughters, Carla Gollar of Fayette and Dayna Morris and her husband, Lee of Crestwood, Ky.; grandchildren, Kristy Norris and Kent Norris and his wife, Jodi; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Kimber Norris all of Winfield.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Miles Funeral Home with burial in the Musgrove Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m.to 2 p.m. Miles Funeral Home of Winfield directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 28, 2019
