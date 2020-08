TUSCALOOSA – Hilde Fading Oehler, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on August 5, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with David Brumley officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred W. Oehler; parents, Thomas and Aloisia Fading; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her daughters, Brigitte Pearson, Helen Karr (Lynn), and Debra Oehler; grandchildren, Stuart Cartwright, Gary Cartwright, Darren Cartwright (Tiva), Pamela Cartwright, Miranda Yarbro (Beau), and Rachel Brimer (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Will Cartwright (Laney), Alex and Will Harbor, Seth and Sawyer Cartwright, and Bella Cartwright; and sister, Luise Hermesmeier.

Pallbearers will be Lynn Karr, Gary Cartwright, Andrew Brimer and Beau Yarbro.

Honorary pallbearers are Stuart and Darren Cartwright.





