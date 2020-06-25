NORTHPORT - We bid farewell to Hollis Black Faucett of Northport, Alabama.
Hollis was born in Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa on April 18, 1942 and passed away June 21, 2020 in his beloved city of Northport.
Hollis was raised in his family home in Bellwood, which was Northport's first residential subdivision. He spent many years as a young boy helping out in his family's store, Faucett Brothers. He attended Northport Elementary School and the Tuscaloosa County High School. He graduated high school from Columbia Military Academy, a boarding school in Tennessee. After graduation, he attended the University of Alabama where he met his first wife, Dorothy Dees.
Together, they had two children, Hollis Jr. (Bud) and Dee. Hollis worked at the family store until he was 32 years old. Afterwards, he held several jobs, primarily in sales.
The majority of his career was in real estate. Hollis lived away from Northport for around seven years of his life in a few different locations in Mississippi, but he was always happiest in Northport, the city that holds much history for his family name.
For the last 25 years or so, Hollis lived in the same house in Bellwood Lane that he grew up in. For the last seven years, Hollis enjoyed life with his sweet and precious wife, Jane.
Aside from his wife and two children, some of the most important things in life to Hollis were Alabama Football, Alabama Softball Atlanta Braves Baseball and Northport history. Hollis and Jane were season ticket holders to the Crimson Tide Softball games and they were members of the Red Elephant Club. Hollis was recently elected to the Associate Director position of Friends of Historic Northport.
Hollis was known for hosting Alabama Football parties featuring his boiled shrimp and his famous spicy pimento cheese spread. He was also known for his chocolate chip cookies which he baked and gave to all his family and friends. Hollis was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Hollis is survived by his wife, Jane Howard Faucett; daughter, Dee Faucett Vallee (Jason); son, Hollis Black Faucett, Jr. (Mary); stepdaughter, Jann B. Holden (Chris); stepson, John D. Burks (Margiean); and brother, James Richard Faucett; grandchildren, William Morris Faucett, Bethany Anne Faucett, Emily Renee Faucett, Brin Capri Vallee, Brooke Siena Vallee; great grandchildren, Dahlia Rose Faucett and Olive Holly-Mae Faucett; step- grandchildren, Kelly O'Brien, Ryann Holden, Mattie Holden, John Michael Burks, Daniel Burks; step-great grandchildren, Keelia O'Brien, and Keeva O'Brien.
Preceding him in death are his parents, William Lewis Faucett and Mildred Elizabeth Black Faucett; brother, William Lewis Faucett, Jr.; sister- in-law, Nancy Faucett; and stepson, Jimmy Burks.
Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from the graveside at the Historic Williamson Cemetery in Northport at 12 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 3802 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL, 35473.
Serving as pallbearers are William Faucett, John Burks, Chris Holden, Ryann Holden, Nick Lopez and Jason Vallee.
Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Evans, Jody Jobson, Lee Wilcutt, Haskell Nevin, Earl Mathis and Sam Faucett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of Historic Northport, PO Box 393, Northport, AL 35476 or the Red Elephant Club.
For those who are not able to attend the graveside service, you may attend virtually via Facebook Live @ www.Facebook.com/SunsetNorthport/. Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 25, 2020.