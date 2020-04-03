|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Homer Daniel Dockery, age 76, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away peacefully at his residence April 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery with Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Troy and Mary Magdaline Dockery; and his loving wife, Barbara Dockery.
Survivors include his sons, Lynn Dockery (Kim) and Jason Dockery (Heather); grandchildren, Ty Dockery (Hope), Taryn Dockery, Colten Dockery, Kacyn Dockery and Noah Dockery; great-grandchildren, Avery and Adleigh Dockery; and sister, Helen Weber (Ralph).
Pallbearers will be Ty Dockery, Colten Dockery, Noah Dockery, Matt Weber, Dawson Dockery and John David Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are his brothers of Tuscaloosa Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 372; employees at PNC Bank (Skyland); Dr. Singar, Teresa and Lawanna at Cancer Care Center of Tuscaloosa; Sonya and Shane of Home Comfort Care and Comfort Care Hospice; Amy, Arielle, Laurin, and Lamesha - You all were Heaven sent.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring Days.
Condolences may be offered at www.memorychapelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2020