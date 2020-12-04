Homer Gerald Kimbrough

Tuscaloosa - Homer Gerald Kimbrough, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on November 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Calvin Kimbrough and Lucile Kimbrough; sons, Howard Gene, Homer Gerald Jr. and Ronald Ray.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Kimbrough; daughter, Terri Parsons (Robin); sons, Michael and Jeff (Gayla); sisters, Geraldine Howard of Newbern, TN and Edith Friend of Orlando FL; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was owner of Gerald's Garage and Holt Service Center. He served the Holt community for over 40 years. He was a member of Northport Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research.



