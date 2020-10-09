Horace Sellers

Northport - Horace Sellers, age 80, passed away October 6, 2020. Horace was born June 18, 1940 to the late Marvin and Daisy Turner Sellers. He is also predeceased by his wife, Shirley Sellers and brother, Jim Sellers. Surviving are daughters, Shannon Sellers and Dawn Daniel, sister Rosie Cromer, brother Billy Joe Sellers, grandchildren, Tegan Sellers, Brannon Daniel, Jordan Humphries, and Angie Harrell Best friends, Junior and Joyce Key.

Mr. Sellers retired from McAbee Construction and Bryce Hospital after 30 years as a Mental Health Worker. He loved hunting and fishing and after his health declined, enjoyed watching others fish. His favorite past times were sitting on the river watching for deer, watching the tugboats go by, and riding in his golf cart visiting with neighbors and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM from Bethel Presbyterian cemetery. Chaplain Brian Moon will officiate services. Pallbearers will be Brandon Parent, Brannon Daniel, Billy Ray Sellers, Buddy Cromer, Jordan Humphries and Charles Lamb .

Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, in charge of arrangements



