THOMASVILLE - Horrie Levi Harrison, Jr. (1937-2020), age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Thomasville, Ala. on August 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Chilton, Ala. to Horrie Levi Harrison Sr. and Tommy Lee Harrison in 1937. In 1957, he married Carol Slade, who preceded him in death in 2005. He then married Georgia Parker in 2006 and continued living in the Sandflat community where he had resided since 1970.

Horrie loved to share his faith in Jesus Christ. His lifelong ministry included helping with VBS, singing in church choirs, as well as singing bass in Southern Gospel quartets. He began with the Gospel Bells, singing with his brothers and sisters. He also sang with the McPhersons, the Centurions, the Revelators, and Glory Road.

Horrie was a machinist and a welder who learned the trade from his father. He retired from Weyerhaeuser (fka MacMillan Bloedel) after working there for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working in the yard, scrapping, working on cars, drag racing, talking on the CB radio, and camping. He had a passion for animals.

Horrie was preceded in death by his father, Horrie Levi Sr.; mother, Tommy Lee; wife, Carol; sons, Steven Herbert and Christopher Levi; sister, Dorothy Brown; brothers-in-law, Bobby Brown, Joe Ingram and L.C. James.

Horrie is survived by his wife, Georgia; son, Joey (Cindy); daughter, Rachelle Fisher (Gabe); grandchildren, Jason (Kim), Matthew (Shana), Wendy Gates (Chris); Brian, Michael, Kayela, Christopher, Josh Fisher, Brie Meadows (Kenny); brothers, Billie (Bonnie), Leon (Marie), and Benny (Phyllis); sister, Lula; sisters-in-law, Shirley Ingram and Maxine Robinson (Frank); step-daughters, Judy Hinson, Anita Sawyer (Edward B.), and Nancy Curran (Jim), step-grandchildren, Marguerite Loper, Logan Alvarez, and Anna Bonds; 22 great-grandchildren; and an unlimited number of relatives, friends, church family, and co-workers.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Legacy Hospice and caregivers, Eddie Mae Cunningham and Judy Hinson.

Funeral services were held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Webb, Rev. Chester Carr and Rev. Benny Harrison officiating. Burial was at Choctaw Corner Cemetery.

Pallbearers were: Jason Harrison, Matthew Harrison, Gabe Fisher, Jim Curran, Harvey Steadham and Jason Rener.

Honorary pallbearers were: Robert Hill, James Vine, Jimmy Dement, Max Crim, Timothy Harrison, Jody James, Corey Harrison, Rodney Harrison, Jerry Robeck, John Wardell.

Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.





