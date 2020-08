COTTONDALE - Howard H. Albright, Sr., age 85, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services and burial will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be Monday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.





