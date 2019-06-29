|
TUSCALOOSA - Howard Thomas Vaum, Sr., age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 25, 2019. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Floried Thomas Vaum; son, Howard Thomas Vaum, Jr.; sister, Louise Queripel; and brother, Richard Vaum.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Theresa Giniecki Vaum; sons, Richard Vaum (Pat), Christopher Vaum and Timothy Vaum (Brenda); brother, Robert Vaum; grandchildren, Robin Vaum Lemons (Jared), Jillian Vaum Rothchild (Nathan), Steven Vaum and Carolyn Vaum; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Lemons; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Vaum served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from General Electric after 38 years as an Electrical Engineer. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America where he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 29, 2019