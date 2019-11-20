Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Allen Taylor


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Allen Taylor Obituary
REFORM - Hubert Allen Taylor, age 86, of Reform, Ala. died November 17, 2019 at Sansing Country Home. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lowe Taylor; his parents; brother, Lon Taylor (Donna Mae) and two nieces, Linda Behm and Brenda Hollis.
Survivors include his aunt, Betty Ashcraft (Charles); uncle, William H. Gates (Doris); nephews, Roger Jaynes and wife, Rebecca and Hayes Lowe and wife, Brenda Ballard Lowe; and a number of cousins.
Hubert was born February 1, 1933 in Pine Grove, Alabama to the late Sherman Taylor and Sallie Mae Gates Taylor. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, a retired employee of American Bosch in Columbus, Miss. and a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -