REFORM - Hubert Allen Taylor, age 86, of Reform, Ala. died November 17, 2019 at Sansing Country Home. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lowe Taylor; his parents; brother, Lon Taylor (Donna Mae) and two nieces, Linda Behm and Brenda Hollis.
Survivors include his aunt, Betty Ashcraft (Charles); uncle, William H. Gates (Doris); nephews, Roger Jaynes and wife, Rebecca and Hayes Lowe and wife, Brenda Ballard Lowe; and a number of cousins.
Hubert was born February 1, 1933 in Pine Grove, Alabama to the late Sherman Taylor and Sallie Mae Gates Taylor. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, a retired employee of American Bosch in Columbus, Miss. and a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 20, 2019