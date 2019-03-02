|
|
CARROLLTON - Hubert Earl Harless, age 82, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away February 28, 2019, at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at West End Baptist Church with Rev. Jack House and Rev. Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert A. Harless; son-in-law, Bill Briggs; grandson, Steve Briggs; brother-in-law, Columbus Wood and nephew, Mike Smith.
Survivors include his daughters, Karen H. Briggs and Bridget H. Mock (Scott); three sisters, Doris Eileen Wood, Ruby Smith (Doug) and Wanda Wilson (Gene); one brother, Jimmy Harless (Ginger); four grandchildren, Tyler Mock (Alexandra), Alex Mock, Brandy Howell (Kris) and Brian Briggs (Toni); three great-grandchildren, Reese Howell, Haley Briggs and Colby Briggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hubert was born July 4, 1936 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late Albert Harless and Pearl Acker Harless. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, a retired employee of Huyck Felt Company and a life-long resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Jim McKnight, Dale McCafferty, Gene Wilson, Wes Fuller, Dave Wood and Jeremy Harless.
Honorary pallbearers are members of West End Baptist Church, friends at Town Square Diner and Carrollton Senior Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to West End Baptist Church, 130 Mobile Rd. NW, Aliceville, AL 35442.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 2, 2019