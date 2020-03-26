Home

Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
For more information about
Huey Deslattes
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Virtual Viewing
More Obituaries for Huey Deslattes
Huey Deslattes

Huey Deslattes


1929 - 2020
Huey Deslattes Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Huey Deslattes, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. There will be a graveside service officiated by Father Michael Deering, but it will be limited to close family. There will be a memorial mass and reception at Holy Spirit Catholic Church once the Corona Virus has waned. To celebrate the life of Mr. Deslattes, there will be a virtual rosary for him Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/vickie.d.davis/posts/10220067036220630 The family will be doing Joyful Mysteries. Please join the family independently. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel will be directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020
