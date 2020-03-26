|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Huey Deslattes, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. There will be a graveside service officiated by Father Michael Deering, but it will be limited to close family. There will be a memorial mass and reception at Holy Spirit Catholic Church once the Corona Virus has waned. To celebrate the life of Mr. Deslattes, there will be a virtual rosary for him Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/vickie.d.davis/posts/10220067036220630 The family will be doing Joyful Mysteries. Please join the family independently. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel will be directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020