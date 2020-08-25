TUSCALOOSA - Hugh Friday, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. The family will hold a private service in his honor in Eutaw, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Earnest Friday; brother, Neil Friday; sisters, Hazel Friday, June Scott, Myrtle Jones, and Linda Benson; and son, Donnie Friday.

His survivors include his wife, Jo Ruth Riley Friday of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Lynne Friday of Ralph, Ala.; son, Paul Friday (Katharine Leonard) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Brenda Friday Randolph of Northport, Ala.; brothers-in-law, Lee Scott and Fred Jones; grandchildren, Jonathan Friday (Heather) of Northport, Ala. and Waverly Friday of Napa, Calif.

Hugh was born on December 30, 1934 in Greene County and attended Greene County High and graduated from Tuscaloosa High in 1953. He went on to attend Auburn University. He was President and CEO of Friday Lumber Company. In 1989, Hugh was the Small Business Person of the Year for the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce. The Homebuilders Association of Tuscaloosa inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Honorary pallbearers are Bob Way, Grady Friday, Nell and Johnny Brown, Millie Page, Virginia and Sam Parks, Iris Crocker, Doug Hollyhand, Allen Thomas, James Mabry, Elaine and Ed Cole, Teresa Rice Dockery, the current and previous employees of Friday Lumber, and Moody Swamp Fish Fry Friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North.





