CHELSEA - Hunter Burnett Morris, born May 9, 1951, of Chelsea, Ala., formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center from complications of pneumonia. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.
Hunter graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1969, where he played football and golf and served as president of the SGA. He attended the University of Alabama, graduating in 1974 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in economics. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity where he served as chapter vice president and for many years as chapter advisor and treasurer of the house corporation.
Hunter is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nita Rodenberry Morris; daughters, Shannon Lowry (Matt) of Madison, Miss. and Ashleigh Johnson (Todd) of Chelsea; son, John Hunter Morris (Mollie) of Sterrett; sister, Dr. Mary Clark-Wideman (Bernie) of Melrose, Mass.; and brothers, Dr. Bill Morris (Naomi) of Berkeley, Calif. and Dr. Frank Morris (Shelly) of The Villages, Fla. He has six grandchildren: Virginia Lowry, Davis Lowry, Catherine Lowry, Jack Lowry, Carter Johnson, and Hunter Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a brilliant engineer whose pressure vessel and valve designs are present in hundreds of chemical plants and water systems throughout the country. He was sought out by others in his profession for his ability to solve seemingly intractable engineering and design problems.
Hunter was a member of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church of Chelsea at the time of his death. He spent 20 years as an active member of Christ Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry. He was also an active member of the Diocese of Alabama Cursillo community.
Hunter was an unfailingly kind and generous person. If someone had a problem he was there to help. He was a renowned storyteller. His specialty was telling jokes, especially in foreign dialects. He said every time he told a joke he thought of two more. He was the ultimate dinner guest. Everyone he ever knew well has a "Hunter" story to tell.
His ability to forgive and love was unmatched and he will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa. Visitation with the family will be held immediately following the service. Johns-Ridout's Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp McDowell in Hunter's memory.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 4, 2019