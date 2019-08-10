Home

Johns-Ridout's Funeral Parlors
2116 University Blvd
Birmingham, AL 35233
(205) 251-5254
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Visitation
Following Services
Hunter Burnett Morris


1951 - 2019
Hunter Burnett Morris Obituary
CHELSEA - Hunter Burnett Morris, born May 9, 1951, of Chelsea, Ala., formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center from complications of pneumonia. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa. Visitation with the family will be held immediately following the service. Johns-Ridout's Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2019
