CHELSEA - Hunter Burnett Morris, born May 9, 1951, of Chelsea, Ala., formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center from complications of pneumonia. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa. Visitation with the family will be held immediately following the service. Johns-Ridout's Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2019