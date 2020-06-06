TUSCALOOSA - Ila Deborah ""Dr. Deb"" Schatzline went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

She was born in Helena, Alabama on February 14, 1951. Dr. Deb married her lifelong sweetheart Dr. Patrick M. Schatzline on March 17, 1967 and spent her life alongside her husband ministering the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world. Together they planted over forty churches in China, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Korea and the United States. She was a powerful encourager, educator and teacher of the Bible in New Zealand. Her legacy and love will live on through her family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, one daughter and one brother.

She is survived by her husband, her dad, three brothers, six children, eighteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and spiritual sons and daughters from all over the world.

Her funeral and repast are being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Daystar Family Church in Northport, Alabama. Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home with the internment at Sunset Memorial Park in Northport, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Daystar Ministries International by utilizing the CashApp handle $BishopPatDMI. Dr. Deb's family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, prayers and support. Your love and honor for Dr. Deb have been such a strengthening force!







