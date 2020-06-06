Ila Deborah "Dr. Deb" Schatzline
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Ila Deborah ""Dr. Deb"" Schatzline went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
She was born in Helena, Alabama on February 14, 1951. Dr. Deb married her lifelong sweetheart Dr. Patrick M. Schatzline on March 17, 1967 and spent her life alongside her husband ministering the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world. Together they planted over forty churches in China, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Korea and the United States. She was a powerful encourager, educator and teacher of the Bible in New Zealand. Her legacy and love will live on through her family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, one daughter and one brother.
She is survived by her husband, her dad, three brothers, six children, eighteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and spiritual sons and daughters from all over the world.
Her funeral and repast are being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Daystar Family Church in Northport, Alabama. Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home with the internment at Sunset Memorial Park in Northport, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Daystar Ministries International by utilizing the CashApp handle $BishopPatDMI. Dr. Deb's family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, prayers and support. Your love and honor for Dr. Deb have been such a strengthening force!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved