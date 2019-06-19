|
ABERNANT - Imogene Boyd, age 90, of Abernant, Ala., passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Leroy Boyd; son, Darrel Edward Boyd; daughter, Rita Boyd Reeves; her parents, Thad and Pallice Stripling; brothers, Kenneth, Erskine, Bill, Calvin, Junior, and Brock; and sister, Lucille Robertson.
Imogene is survived by her son, Ronnie Edwin Boyd (Deanna); daughter-in-law, Patricia Boyd; son-in-law, Charles Reeves; grandchildren, Cindy Hyche, Edward Boyd "Ed", Staci Williamson, Scott Boyd, Brittany Boyd, Zachary Boyd, ClareMarie Boyd and Alyson Boyd; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Abernant with Bro. Danny Glover officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 19, 2019