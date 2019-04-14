WOODSTOCK - Imogene Davis Hastings, age 90, of Woodstock, Ala., passed away April 8, 2019 in Northport, Ala. Her graveside service was held 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with longtime friend Bro. Ben Corley officiating and Robbie Burleson administering the song. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harvey Hastings; her parents, Roy P. and Kenyon Davis; brother, Johnny Davis; and sister, Nancy Pugh (Clell).

Survivors include her daughters, Martha Wyatt of Tuscaloosa, Bobbie McDonald of Birmingham and Marie Denton (Jim) of Culpeper, Va.; brother, Joe Davis (Vada); sister-in-law, Dorothy Davis; grandchildren, Jason Wyatt (Shannon), Luke Wyatt (Jamie), Jessica Kirkland (Josh), Catherine Denton, James Denton (Cha Cha) and Will McDonald; and great-grandchildren, Madden, Camille, Leighton, Coy, Lily, Bryant, Harvey, Callie, Charlsie, Annabelle, Eden, Adelaide and Hayes.

Imogene was from Tuscaloosa, but lived and traveled across the country. During her lifetime, she worked at Raymonds, Miss Alabama Fashions and Gayfers Department Store. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodstock and the Ruth Class. With Harvey, she traveled over 300,000 miles with Alabama Campers on Mission. Oneida Baptist Institute was one of their favorite places to serve. Imogene's family was her pride and joy. She loved playing games while visiting her friends at the Senior Center. She will be remembered by her family as their loving "Mimi".

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

Special thanks to many of Imogene's dear friends, Dr. Vaughn, the staff at Aspire, Hospice of West Alabama, her caregivers, Betty Brooks and Dawn Entelisano.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to First Baptist Church of Woodstock's Library Fund, 2473 Coldwater Rd., Woodstock, AL 35188, Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404, or Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary