|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Inell Brown Davis, born March 19, 1927, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., transitioned peacefully on August 19, 2019 at home. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Roberts Chapel (1337 Bessemer Road, Birmingham 35208), and on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Funeral Services will be at Old St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (3231 Long Avenue D, Bessemer, Alabama 35020) with Rev. Antonio Thomas, officiating, Rev. Alfonza January, Pastor. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by three sons, Allie Jr., Brenerman and Woody and two daughters, Audrey Mayfield and Joycelon Foster.
Donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Inell Brown Davis to Good Samaritan Clinic (3880 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL 35473). Roberts Central Park Chapel, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2019