Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Inez Thomas Pugh

Inez Thomas Pugh Obituary
COTTONDALE - Inez Thomas Pugh, age 91, of Cottondale, Ala., went to be with Jesus and her beloved husband of 60 years, Choise on September 9, 2019. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Kenny Norris officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Whitehead (Mike) of Northport, Gail Burroughs (Don) of Tuscaloosa and Sherrie Pugh of Mississippi; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Indian Lake Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church, as well as, nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama in memory of Inez Pugh.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 11, 2019
