Ira H. Patrick

Tuscaloosa - Ira H. Patrick, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020. He was a trusted CPA for many years in the Tuscaloosa/Northport area.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Patrick; son, Michael; daughter, Rachel; and granddaughter, Bailey. Condolences can be made at cherylpatrick52@gmail.com.



