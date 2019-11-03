|
COTTONDALE – Surrounded by loved ones, Ira Lewis Tingle, Jr., age 82, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away on November 1, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Neal Hodo officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Lewis, Sr.; mothers, Maggie McBrayer and Ruby Tingle; sisters, June Smelley and Shirley Criss; brother, James Tingle; and great-granddaughter, Bennett Grace Farris.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Tingle; daughter, Pam Howell (Greg); sons, Mark Tingle (Johnnie), Brian Tingle and Dennis Tingle (Rinthia); grandchildren, Matt Farris, Ashley, B.J. Mark, Justin and Hunter Tingle; and greatgrandchildren, Allie, Izzy, River, Adilyn Tingle, Priston and Nate.
After serving honorably in the United States Army for six years, Lewis met and married the love of his life and together they had four children. Lewis worked as a Machine Operator for Empire Coke for 34 years until his retirement. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing a challenging game of poker, shooting pool with his children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and cheering on the Alabama football team.
Pallbearers will be Harley Farris, Matt Farris, Hunter Tingle, B.J. Tingle, Josh Tingle and Mark Tingle.
Honorary pallbearers are First Church of the Nazarene, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, DCH MICU 1st Floor, Jerry Elam, Suzanne Smith, Tammy Moore, Class of 1957 Holt High School, Melba Tingle, Arnold Corder and Vicki Harp.
Flowers will be accepted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 241 Patriot Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.
He was the best Husband, Daddy and Paw Paw we could have asked for.
