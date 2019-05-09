|
SCOTTSBORO - Irene Moore Glass, age 83, of Scottsboro, Ala., passed away May 4, 2019 at Highland Health & Rehab. Graveside services were held at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Duran Teague officiating and Scottsboro Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Glass; son, Barry Glass; and her parents. She was the daughter of Herbert Moore and Clara Holifield Moore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Penny Glass Holcombe (Jarrod) of Scottsboro; sister, Geraldine Moore of Cuba, Ala.; nephew, Mark Moore (Wendy) of Meridian, Miss., Philip Moore and Tyler Moore of Cuba, Ala., Judson Moore and Joshua Moore of Meridian, Miss.; pet, Anna Catherine; other relatives and friends.
Irene was a Nurse Anesthetist, graduating from Carraway Medical Center and The University of Alabama, Birmingham Medical Center. She retired from the Surgery Center, Huntsville, Ala. Her interests included Alabama football, reading, music, flowers and collecting cookbooks. She was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital and a member of The First United Methodist Church, Scottsboro.
Memorials to the church are appreciated.
