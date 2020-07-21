TUSCALOOSA - Irene Van Luvender passed away at her home on the morning of July 13, 2020. She was 79 years old. Irene was born in Newfoundland, Canada. She worked at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa for over 30 years. Everyone that knew her said her smile brightened their day.

Irene was preceded in her death by her husband, Vince Van Luvender; mother, Gertrude Picco; and her sisters, Gloria Wills, Anna Picco, and Georgina Picco.

Irene enjoyed playing bingo with her "bingo buddies" at FOCUS and visiting with her neighbors. But mostly, she enjoyed being with her family.

Irene will be greatly missed and dearly remember by those who survive her: daughters, Cheryl Van Luvender and Karen Van Luvender (Arthur Howington); son, Vincent Van Luvender; granddaughters, Nikki Van Luvender and Jennifer Jones; and great granddaughter, Lillian Van Luvender.

The family had their final private time with Irene on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. In response to Irene's wishers, there were no other funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School, 601 James I. Harrison Jr. Pkwy E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.









