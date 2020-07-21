1/
Irene Van Luvender
TUSCALOOSA - Irene Van Luvender passed away at her home on the morning of July 13, 2020. She was 79 years old. Irene was born in Newfoundland, Canada. She worked at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa for over 30 years. Everyone that knew her said her smile brightened their day.
Irene was preceded in her death by her husband, Vince Van Luvender; mother, Gertrude Picco; and her sisters, Gloria Wills, Anna Picco, and Georgina Picco.
Irene enjoyed playing bingo with her "bingo buddies" at FOCUS and visiting with her neighbors. But mostly, she enjoyed being with her family.
Irene will be greatly missed and dearly remember by those who survive her: daughters, Cheryl Van Luvender and Karen Van Luvender (Arthur Howington); son, Vincent Van Luvender; granddaughters, Nikki Van Luvender and Jennifer Jones; and great granddaughter, Lillian Van Luvender.
The family had their final private time with Irene on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. In response to Irene's wishers, there were no other funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School, 601 James I. Harrison Jr. Pkwy E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Irene's greatest joy and legacy must be her three wonderful children that she raised with her husband. They are all accomplished and admirable in their own unique ways. I will always remember the kindness of the Van Luvenders to me and my children when I came back to Alabama to visit with my children. I'm sorry that I did not get a chance to tell her in person how much that meant to me. Rest in peace Irene and know that you are cherished in your children's and grandchildren's hearts. Lord, accept thy servant in your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.
Julie Griffin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Condolences to the family. Irene was such a pleasure to work with at the VA.
Joyce Hyatt
Coworker
