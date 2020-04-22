Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Arbor Springs Cemetery
Irene Wheat Kirk


1930 - 2020
Irene Wheat Kirk Obituary
REFORM - Irene Wheat Kirk, age 90, of Reform, Ala., passed away April 20, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Private graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Arbor Springs Cemetery with Bro. Mike Hall officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Houston Boone and Roland Oneal Kirk, Sr.; and her parents.
Survivors include seven stepchildren; three brothers, Donald Wheat (Clarene), Joe Wheat and M. L. Wheat; sister, Alene Wheat; 14 step-grandchildren; 27 step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great- grandchild.
Irene was born January 18, 1930 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Nelson Wheat and Mamie Carpenter Wheat. She was a retired employee of Millport Manufacturing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 22, 2020
