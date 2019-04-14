Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Irene Wright Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Irene Wright, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, died April 12, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bro. Cliff Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Stella Watts; brother, Brady Watts; and sister, Vaudine Watts.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Luker (Mike); sons, Thomas Wright (Karen) and Wayne Wright (Kniki); sister, Bobbie Morrison; brother, James Watts; grandchildren, Corey, Ashley, Shelby, Tiffani and Andy; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019
