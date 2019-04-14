|
TUSCALOOSA – Irene Wright, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, died April 12, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bro. Cliff Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Stella Watts; brother, Brady Watts; and sister, Vaudine Watts.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Luker (Mike); sons, Thomas Wright (Karen) and Wayne Wright (Kniki); sister, Bobbie Morrison; brother, James Watts; grandchildren, Corey, Ashley, Shelby, Tiffani and Andy; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019