NORTHPORT - Isaac Anderson "Andy" Baker, age 77, of Northport, Ala., went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Magnolia North with Rev. Tim Tindle and Rev. Wayne Boman officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlene Simmons and Monroe Baker; and his special uncle, Kelly Hess.
He leaves behind his wife, Faye Bruce Baker; son, Rusty Baker (Tanya); daughter, Karen Cottingham (David); grandsons, Jake Baker (Heather) and Jonathan Cottingham (Aleca); granddaughter, Raegan Ciszek (Derek); sister, Ginger Pack (Rick); brothers, Lee Simmons (Donna), Jim Baker (Janice) and George Baker (Norma); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Andy was a United States Army Veteran having served in Korea in the 1960's. He was a Tuscaloosa City Police Officer having retired after 25 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and led weekly Lake Lurleen services until his health declined. He loved to read his Bible and mentor young Christians and always took every opportunity to tell others about Jesus. Andy always had a smile on his face and he never met a stranger. He was a devoted husband, father and a proud PaPa to Jake, Raegan and Jonathan. He loved his family dearly. Well Done Daddy!!!!
You fought a good fight, you finished the course and you kept the faith. You will truly be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, David Banks, James Coker, Stewart Malone, David Smelley, Tony Simmons and Patrick Elliott.
Honorary pallbearers are Betty and Doug Oliver, Linda Weaver, Danny Lemley, Carmen Johnson, Marshal Ball, Haleigh Jones, Rodney Fields and the Carroll's Creek Fire Department, Members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa City Police Department, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center staff, Members of Harvest Church, members of Northgate Baptist Church and friends and Neighbors of Smokerise Subdivision.
Special thanks to Dr. Debra Davis, Dr.Mohammad Azam and Dr. Amit Shah.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 15, 2019