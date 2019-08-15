Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac Anderson “Andy” Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isaac Anderson “Andy” Baker Obituary
NORTHPORT - Isaac Anderson "Andy" Baker, age 77, of Northport, Ala., went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Magnolia North with Rev. Tim Tindle and Rev. Wayne Boman officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlene Simmons and Monroe Baker; and his special uncle, Kelly Hess.
He leaves behind his wife, Faye Bruce Baker; son, Rusty Baker (Tanya); daughter, Karen Cottingham (David); grandsons, Jake Baker (Heather) and Jonathan Cottingham (Aleca); granddaughter, Raegan Ciszek (Derek); sister, Ginger Pack (Rick); brothers, Lee Simmons (Donna), Jim Baker (Janice) and George Baker (Norma); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Andy was a United States Army Veteran having served in Korea in the 1960's. He was a Tuscaloosa City Police Officer having retired after 25 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and led weekly Lake Lurleen services until his health declined. He loved to read his Bible and mentor young Christians and always took every opportunity to tell others about Jesus. Andy always had a smile on his face and he never met a stranger. He was a devoted husband, father and a proud PaPa to Jake, Raegan and Jonathan. He loved his family dearly. Well Done Daddy!!!!
You fought a good fight, you finished the course and you kept the faith. You will truly be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, David Banks, James Coker, Stewart Malone, David Smelley, Tony Simmons and Patrick Elliott.
Honorary pallbearers are Betty and Doug Oliver, Linda Weaver, Danny Lemley, Carmen Johnson, Marshal Ball, Haleigh Jones, Rodney Fields and the Carroll's Creek Fire Department, Members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa City Police Department, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center staff, Members of Harvest Church, members of Northgate Baptist Church and friends and Neighbors of Smokerise Subdivision.
Special thanks to Dr. Debra Davis, Dr.Mohammad Azam and Dr. Amit Shah.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isaac's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now