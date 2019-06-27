FOSTERS - Ishmael Jose Rodriguez, Jr., age 69, of Fosters, Ala., passed away June 22, 2019 at home. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frieda Lopez Rodriguez.

Survivors include his daughters, Alana Rodriguez Lambert (Gary) of Daphne, Ala. and Lynnea Dawn Jennings of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Kevin Lee Rodriguez (Kim) of Echola, Ala.; sisters, Loa Estrella, Maritza Rodriguez and Gisela Rodriguez; brother, Edwin Rodriguez; father, Ishmael Rodriguez; grandchildren, Meagan and Haley Rodriguez, Kalista Lambert and Cameron and Michaela Jennings.

Ishmael Rodriguez was born on March 23, 1950 in New York. He was son of Ishmael Rodriguez and Frieda Lopez Rodriguez; and the grandson of Ensa and Abdon Rodriguez and Juan and Dolores Ortiz. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps. Shortly after serving in the military, he moved to Tuscaloosa and worked for B.F. Goodrich tire manufacturing. He enjoyed watching TV, reading books, playing games, Alabama football, and loved his family.

Pallbearers will be Gary Lambert, Delaneous McMillian, Josh Boltz, Tony Barrett, Anthony Akin and Bryan Akin. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 27, 2019