BIRMINGHAM - Iva Jean Shaner Boyd made her transition to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. After spending her life as a Northport resident, she spent her last 4½ years in Birmingham with her daughter, Shirley Boyd and GiGi Hood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ricardo Boyd; her son, Richard Stephen Boyd (Sharon), her mother and father, Claudia and Nesbert Shaner; her sisters, Billie Horton (Joe) and Mallory Burchfield (James); and her brother, Nesbert Shaner Junior (Mary).
She leaves behind her daughter, Shirley E. Boyd, (GiGi); son, Glenn Boyd (Marion) and Jeff Boyd (Jill); and sisters, Elizabeth Lewis (David) and Brenda Ringer (Bud).
Jean was a quintessential quilt artisan. Each of her works started with her own vision, careful selection of colors and fabrics and each was stitched by hand, as directed by her loving heart. She made multiple quilts over the years of which her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were proud recipients.
MawMaw, as she was affectionately called, had ten grandchildren: Chris Boyd (Stacy), Amy Beasley (Randy), Mary Roper (Chris), Scott Boyd ((Alicia), Brittany Boyd, Amanda Leos (Johnny), Zach Boyd, (Krissy), Audri Barnes (Fletcher), Adam Boyd and Jena Boyd.
Her great-grandchildren were: Kristin, Kellyn, Khloe, Austin, Allison, Grayden, Tanner, Jayce, Karley, Garett, Reese, Luke, Levi, Baine, Saylor, Will, and Ayden.
Pallbearers will be Zach Boyd, Scott and Chris Boyd, Jay Shaner and Fletcher Barnes, Johnny Leos and Austin Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers are: GiGi Hood, Kathryn Bingham, Kim Beasley, Barkley Byrd, Vicki Anderson and Comfort Care Hospice Helpers, Northport Baptist Sunday School Class and Earl Glenn, MD.
Jean was a member of Northport First Baptist Church and worked with and retired as a secretary with The Tuscaloosa County Schools and loved every minute.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow immediately after.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 16, 2019