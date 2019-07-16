|
|
MCCALLA - Ivy L. Hyche Hannah, age 88, of McCalla, Ala., passed away July 13, 2019 at home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dennis Hyche officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Preston Hyche and Melvin Hannah, three sons and one daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammi Pate (Mike) from Ala.; sons, Alton Hyche, Dennis Hyche (Ena), Kenny Hyche, Andy Hyche and Glenn Hyche (Lisa), all from Alabama; sister, Gail Horne (Larry) from Florida; 26 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Ivy will always be remembered by loved ones as a strong caring mother and grandmother with a kind giving spirit and gentle soul.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 16, 2019