|
|
NORTHPORT - J. E. Keeton, age 93, of Northport, Alabama passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Trantham; parents James Willey Keeton and Mary Etta Dodd; stepmother Martha Ann Myres; son Jonathan Eric Keeton; infant daughter Victoria Mary Keeton; and four brothers and seven sisters.
J. E. is survived by his sons, David W. Keeton (Judy) and Adam B. Keeton (Meranda); daughter-in-law, Sarah; sisters, Nellie Elizabeth Dixon and Ida Ann Skelton; granddaughter, Sonya (Aran); great-grandchildren, Sarah Michelle, Jacob Adam, and Jayla Marie; and his close friend, Joe Perkins (Rochelle).
J. E. grew up in Brilliant, Alabama the son of a farmer and coal miner with four brothers and seven sisters. After graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He served as a corpsman at the Naval Hospital at Pearl Harbor. After his time in the Navy, he graduated from Birmingham Southern College and then received his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He served an internship at the University of Chicago then a residency in psychiatry at the Institute of Living in Hartford, Connecticut. J. E. joined the Veterans Administration Hospital in Washington where he pioneered their outpatient treatment program and served as the Chief of Psychiatry. He had a private practice for many years in Bethesda, Maryland and then rejoined the VA to finish his career in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Here he helped many veterans and developed new treatments for psychiatric disorders. After his medical career, he enjoyed a long retirement travelling and developing his musical and art talents.
While attending college, he met his wife Mary Ann and they were married in 1953. They had three sons with whom they shared passions for outdoor activities like snow skiing and sailing as well as an interest in restoration of historic homes. In particular, he was very proud of a home in Deer Park Maryland original owned by John Garrett of the B & O Railroad.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Station 4 at Forest Manor.
Visitation was held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Wilmoth officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 6, 2019