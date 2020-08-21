PLANO, TEXAS - Having spent his allotted time on earth, J. Hugh Sullivan, age 92, passed to his Eternity on August 13, 2020. He was born in Greenville Miss. to the late James Sellie and Maud Dunn Sullivan. He was a longtime resident of Owensboro, Ky. until a recent move to Plano, Texas in May of this year.
While on earth he presided, chaired, was a board member or other leader in 37 organizations from local to International. He was the longest registered Scouter in Lincoln Heritage Council and earned Eagle Scout in October 1943. Hugh was a WWII veteran who enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in April 1945. After the war he remained in the Reserves for 33 years and retired as a Commander. He worked for Texas Gas Transmission until his retirement in 1987 and was an avid football fan supporting the OHS Red Devils and the University of Alabama. Hugh and his late wife Verlee were longtime members of Settle Memorial Methodist Church.
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 71.5 years, Verlee, in December 2019. Left to remember him are his sons, John S. Sullivan (Pam) and William H. Sullivan (Susan); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also included are a step-brother-in-law, two step-grandsons, three step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great- grandchildren and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel, 2105 2nd St. SW, Reform, AL 35481 with Bro. Bobby Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Settle Memorial Methodist Church, 201 E. 4th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303-4226 or a charity of choice
.