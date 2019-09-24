Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosedale Baptist Church
J. T. Kirkley Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - J. T. Kirkley, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away, September 22, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Rosedale Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Koster officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Kirkley; sons, Jimmy Kirkley, Billy Kirkley, Doug Kirkley and Mike Kirkley; sister, Louis Morrison; brother, Robert Earl Kirkley; and grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Jamie Kirkley, LaVern Kirkley, Ann Kirkley, Amanda Higdon and Aaron Kirkley; and four great-grandchildren.
He was a retired carpenter and a devoted husband of 66 years. He loved Jesus Christ his Lord, his family, Rosedale Baptist Church and crappie fishing. Paw Paw will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Kirkley, Billy Kirkley, Doug Kirkley, Mike Kirkley, Aaron Kirkley and David Wheat.
Honorary pallbearers are his Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosedale Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 24, 2019
