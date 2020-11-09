J. T. Miller
Gordo - J. T. Miller, age 89, of Gordo, AL passed away November 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hershel Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn at the service due to the Coronavirus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Miller; stepson, Joe Higginbotham; stepdaughter, Anna Rae Turney; his parents; brothers, Sam Franklin Miller, George W. Miller, Jr. and Dusty S. Miller and sister, Wilma Jean Wilburn.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherry Guy (Benny); Son, Danny Miller (Joyce); stepson, Jack Higginbotham (Gail); nine sisters, Maxine Junkins, Gladys Posey, Betty Robertson, Linda Beams, Joyce Murrah, Doris Jones (Earnest), Bonnie Lynn, Connie Martin (Auzie) and June Grammar; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, four great-great- grandchildren and a numbers of nieces and nephews.
J. T. was born March 7, 1931 in Gordo, Alabama to the late George Wilburn Miller, Sr. and Vera Mae Lindsey Miller. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, a former employee of Partlow State School and retired store manager for the State ABC Board.
Honorary Pallbearers are friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to your favorite charity
.