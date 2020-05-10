|
TUSCALOOSA - Jack C. Wilson, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed peacefully after a year-long battle with cancer. May 1, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He will be buried in Childress, Texas. Local arrangements handled by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jane Bryant Wilson.
Survivors include his two stepdaughters; and one brother, Daniel Cutting of Tuscaloosa.
Jack worked at PEMCO Aeronautics in Birmingham for many years. He also worked in Colorado as an onsite helicopter mechanic during forest fires. Jack and his wife were avid artifact hunters and Ham radio enthusiasts. Jack spent many years searching the history of his family all over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. He wrote several books on the subject. Services are to be held out of state at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020