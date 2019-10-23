|
CHELSEA - Jack Evans of Chelsea, Ala., entered into eternal life on October 20, 2019, at University Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.
He leaves behind his loving family, wife of 17 years, Nadine Horne Evans; daughters, Lois Dorough (Joe) of Tuscaloosa; Nancy Hendrix of Chelsea; son, Dwight Evans Sr. (Ann) of Buford, Ga.; daughter Sharon Ammons (Jeff) of Cypress, Texas and Christine Schloz (Jack) of Cypress, Texas; and niece, Roberta Ann Frazier of Cypress, Texas. Mr. Evans also leaves his stepdaughter, Kathy Hutchens (Glynn) of Chelsea; and stepson, Tracy Horne (Lora) of Hoover.
He had grandchildren: Craig (Shanette), Brad (Samantha), Hunter (Kiesha) Dorough and Heather D. (David) Windham; Daniel (Amanda) Hendrix; Kristin (Lavangel) Echols, Dwight Jr., and Marissa Evans; Rebecca (Micah) Blankenship and Rachel Ammons; Otto and Matthew Schloz. He leaves great-grandchildren: Alex Dorough and Virgil Blankenship.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, 11050 Chelsea Rd., Chelsea, AL. Mr. Alan Kuykendall will be officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 23, 2019