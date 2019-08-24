|
SAMANTHA – Jack Hilton White, age 84, of Samantha, Ala., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Clyde Stevens officiating. Gathering of friends will be from 3 -4 p.m. at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David "Bill" White and Annie Mae White.
Survivors include his daughters, Misty Sabrina White and Marcy White DeRamus; grandchildren, Dustin Jack and Haydn Jack; and sister, Billye Ann Seay.
Jack was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He spent the majority of this life helping others. He was a Chaplain in the Armed Forces and a Counselor and Principal in vocational education in the Tuscaloosa School System. He was a devout Christian and was loved and respected by the many lives he touched. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 24, 2019