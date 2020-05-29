COTTONDALE - Jack Newman, 90, of Cottondale, Ala., departed this life May 27, 2020 at home with family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Grady and Iva Newman.

He is survived by three brothers and one sister; sons, Randy (Liz) and Danny Newman; step-daughters, Sherri (Stanley) and Melissa (Tom); five grandchildren, Tammy, Brad, Kiki, Lang and Justin; and four step-grandchildren Matt, Jason, Gene and Meghann.

He was a good man greatly loved by his wife, family and friends. Never met a stranger, always enjoyed talking about life growing up with his brothers and family, being a Mason and Shriner. He believed in his Lord, enjoyed gospel music and concerts.

He grew up in Belk, Ala., where he enjoyed working with his father and brothers in the saw mill industry and later becoming a forester, loved planting trees and managing his timber. His pride and joy was building the Airport Motel and Restaurant in Fayette, Ala. He eventually headed South building condos on the Gulf where he enjoyed spending time away from home. He will be dearly missed.

A special thanks to the Oasis Health Care staff.

Services will be held at Memory Chapel, Skyland Blvd, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. with Minister Scott Peters officiating.





