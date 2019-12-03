|
SHARPSBURG, GA. - Reverend Jack Roger Smith, Sr., former pastor of Cottondale Baptist Church, passed into Heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ray Smith, and three sons, Jack, Greg and Ray. Interment will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens at 12:00 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Real Life Center, 975 Highway 74 N, Tyrone, GA 30290.
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, Ga. – www.mowells.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 3, 2019