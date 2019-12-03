Home

Mowell Funeral Home - Peachtree City
200 Robinson Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
770-487-3959
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Tuscaloosa, AL
Jack Roger Smith Sr. Obituary
SHARPSBURG, GA. - Reverend Jack Roger Smith, Sr., former pastor of Cottondale Baptist Church, passed into Heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ray Smith, and three sons, Jack, Greg and Ray. Interment will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens at 12:00 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Real Life Center, 975 Highway 74 N, Tyrone, GA 30290.
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, Ga. – www.mowells.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 3, 2019
