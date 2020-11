Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack West

Brent - Jack West, age 81, of Brent Alabama, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12 noon at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Phillip Blackwell officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.



