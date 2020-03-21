|
TUSCALOOSA - Jack York, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on March 18, 2020 at home. A private graveside service for the family will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Kevin Thomas officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Due to the current concerns and restrictions caused by COVID-19 there will be no visitation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Jullie York; first wife, Virginia York; brother, Ben York; sisters, Delia McDaniel and Emma Cook; grandson, Michael York.
Survivors include his wife, Susan York; daughter, Christina; sons, John (Marie), Bobby (Pat) and Jack (Amy); sisters, Nashie (David), Betty (Jim), Dale (John), Martha (Allen) and Beverly (Curt); brothers, Arlin (Lupe), John (Mary Jo) and Wayne (Scarlett); grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad), Jessica (Oscar), Brandon (Erin), Leah, Abby and John; and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Jackson, Rylee, Avery, Ayiana and Esias.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner of Equipment Repair in Tuscaloosa for 30 years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved people and never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Forest Lake United Methodist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2020