Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map

Jackie Day Baker


1933 - 2020
Jackie Day Baker Obituary
GALLION - Jackie Day Baker, age 87, of Gallion, Ala., died February 27, 2020 in York at Sumter Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 20, 1933, to Sam C. and Marie Hannah Day of Tuscaloosa,
Preceding her in death were her husband of 63 years, Searcy P. Baker; and her siblings, Curry Day, Ruth Day Webber, and Betty Sue Day.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel P. Baker (Kathy), and Bruce A. Baker (Gail); grandchildren, April Baker, Alan Baker, and Tyler Baker (Jess); and siblings, Sandra Day and Joe Day.
After raising her two sons, she returned to school and became a Registered Nurse, enjoying her work for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Linden Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 02, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Dr. Billy Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 12 p.m. prior to services at Memory Chapel.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sumter Health and Rehabilitation and Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care shown to Jackie.
Active pallbearers will be Alan Baker, Tyler Baker, Adam Day, Joey Day, Barry Webber, Tony Day and Doug Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers are Sumter County Health and Rehab nurses and staff.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2020
