DUNCANVILLE - Jackie Leon "JL" Briney, age 78, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away May 15, 2019 at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
JL was preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace Briney.
He was survived by his wife of 28 years, Marie; children, Melanie Briney and Perry Briney; grandchildren, Joshua, Brandy, Todd and Ben; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Caleb and Colton; sister, Helyn Quine.
JL was born November 25, 1940 in Arkansas. He was an avid Alabama football fan and collector of Alabama football memorabilia. As his final act of kindness, his eyes were donated to the Alabama Eye Bank.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 26, 2019