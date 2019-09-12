|
EUTAW - Jackie Solomon Spencer, age 92, of Eutaw, Ala., passed away August 30, 2019 at her home in Eutaw, Ala. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Eutaw Methodist Church with Rev. Alan Broome and Walter Solomon officiating. Burial will follow in Mesopotamia Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Spencer; parents, Emmett and Theodosia Solomon; sisters, Sue Solomon Ray and Hazel Solomon Westbrook; and one brother, Emmett Perryman Solomon.
She is survived by one brother, Charles Thurman "Sonny" Solomon (Joyce) of Eutaw, Ala.; and one sister-in-law, "Ditty" Solomon of Eutaw, Ala.; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Jackie was an avid bridge player. She was extremely cunning and strategic. She loved playing any game and enjoyed visits to the casino. She was a true Southern lady and was very mindful of respect and manners. She never spoke badly of anyone. She loved being with family.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Special thanks to all her loving caregivers: Willie, Lou, Wanda, Etta and Liz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eutaw United Methodist Church or Greene County EMS.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 12, 2019