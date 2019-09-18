Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Following Services
Jackie Wayne "Jack" Meadows


1960 - 2019
Jackie Wayne "Jack" Meadows Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Jackie "Jack" Wayne Meadows of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Jackie was born on November 1, 1960.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Jackson Meadows; and mother, Elizabeth Allen Meadows.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tammy Meadows; daughters, Mandy Meadows and Lauren Meadows Taylor (Cameron); grandsons, Aiden Puckett and Shaun Puckett; and sister, Beth Taylor.
Services will be held at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Jackie's memory be honored by donations to DCH Foundation Hope & Health Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 18, 2019
