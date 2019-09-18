|
TUSCALOOSA - Jackie "Jack" Wayne Meadows of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Jackie was born on November 1, 1960.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Jackson Meadows; and mother, Elizabeth Allen Meadows.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tammy Meadows; daughters, Mandy Meadows and Lauren Meadows Taylor (Cameron); grandsons, Aiden Puckett and Shaun Puckett; and sister, Beth Taylor.
Services will be held at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Jackie's memory be honored by donations to DCH Foundation Hope & Health Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 18, 2019